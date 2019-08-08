Rotork (LON:ROR) Announces Earnings Results

Rotork (LON:ROR) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 5.80 ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01), Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON:ROR traded up GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 315.50 ($4.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,351,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,300,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 308.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of GBX 232.60 ($3.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 351 ($4.59).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.57%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Rotork from GBX 276 ($3.61) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 314.14 ($4.10).

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis acquired 484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 297 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £1,437.48 ($1,878.32).

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

