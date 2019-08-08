Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) a $70.00 Price Target

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) has been assigned a $70.00 target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NUVA. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $72.00 target price on NuVasive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NuVasive from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.84. 376,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $72.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.17. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. NuVasive had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $292.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,078 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 35.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 1.9% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 6.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

