Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Trading Down 8.9%

Royal Mail PLC (OTCMKTS:ROYMF)’s stock price was down 8.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.49 and last traded at $2.49, approximately 12,860 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 23,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROYMF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of Royal Mail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royal Mail from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66.

About Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMF)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

