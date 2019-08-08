SafeInsure (SINS) Price Reaches $0.59 on Exchanges

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $1.05 million worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00005058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 36.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000230 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002522 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000225 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000559 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 3,269,632 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure.

SafeInsure Coin Trading

SafeInsure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

