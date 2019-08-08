Sanford C. Bernstein Raises BP (LON:BP) Price Target to GBX 710

BP (LON:BP) had its price objective hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of BP from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 635 ($8.30) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 652.94 ($8.53).

LON BP opened at GBX 502.60 ($6.57) on Monday. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 481.35 ($6.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 603.20 ($7.88). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 537.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. BP’s payout ratio is 0.78%.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 58 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 552 ($7.21) per share, for a total transaction of £320.16 ($418.35). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 174 shares of company stock valued at $94,192.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

