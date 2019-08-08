Sareum (LON:SAR) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Sareum Holdings Plc (LON:SAR)’s stock price fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.37 ($0.00), 3,165,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 6,230,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.41 ($0.01).

The stock has a market cap of $11.00 million and a PE ratio of -3.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.43.

About Sareum (LON:SAR)

Sareum Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic drugs to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. It develops therapeutic drugs based on its Sareum Kinase Inhibitor Library drug discovery platform. The company's product pipeline includes Checkpoint Kinase 1, Aurora+FLT3 kinase, and TYK2 kinase.

