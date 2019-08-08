Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $269.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,970. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a research note on Saturday, June 29th.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

