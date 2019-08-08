Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,572 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,734,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $945,106,000 after acquiring an additional 221,030 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,697,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,654,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,986,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 8,298.1% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 97,754 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 96,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.70. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $57.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.94.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 72.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 52.28%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,648.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,150 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.