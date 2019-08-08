Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.78.

Several analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. BidaskClub raised Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Sunday, April 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.07. 460,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,190. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.33. Seattle Genetics has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $84.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 2.04.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $218.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.76 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 36.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $278,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $527,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,428 shares of company stock worth $4,291,677 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Seattle Genetics by 112.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 424.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Seattle Genetics during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

