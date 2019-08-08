SEEK (ASX:SEK) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $18.87. SEEK shares last traded at $19.24, with a volume of 573,344 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

About SEEK (ASX:SEK)

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through SEEK Asia Pacific & Americas, and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and related services; and sourcing and placement of candidates into roles online, as well as the distribution and provision higher education courses.

