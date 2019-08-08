Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) EVP Sells $1,248,731.59 in Stock

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) EVP Steven Beringhause sold 26,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $1,248,731.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.90 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6,773.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Longbow Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.84 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $53.00 price objective on Sensata Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.68.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Featured Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.