Sentinel (SENT) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.87 Million

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $5.87 million and approximately $417,346.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel token can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sentinel

Sentinel (SENT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio.

Sentinel Token Trading

Sentinel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

