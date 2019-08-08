Sentivate (SNTVT) Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Sentivate token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX. During the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and $559,317.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sentivate

SNTVT is a token. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,178,144,263 tokens. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

