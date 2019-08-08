SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 29,500 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $17,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $236.90. The company had a trading volume of 41,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.46. Biogen Inc has a 12 month low of $216.12 and a 12 month high of $358.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.74.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.