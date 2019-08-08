SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 479.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 58,562 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,219,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,671,557,000 after buying an additional 930,221 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Intuit by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,481,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,171,461,000 after buying an additional 55,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $728,975,000 after buying an additional 118,956 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,271,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $855,213,000 after purchasing an additional 52,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,835,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $741,168,000 after purchasing an additional 40,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded up $7.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $275.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,311. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.61 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The stock has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.43. Intuit had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.50%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 133,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $35,049,508.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 103,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.59, for a total value of $26,846,038.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,296 shares of company stock worth $72,342,898 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Intuit from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.15.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

