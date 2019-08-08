SG Americas Securities LLC Has $21.45 Million Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,170 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $211.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.41.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $184.76. 82,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,819. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $210.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $351,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,353.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

