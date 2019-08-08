SG Americas Securities LLC Has $29.01 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 140.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,032 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $29,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $1,300,469,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,200,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765,946 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 7,659.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,010,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,049,000 after purchasing an additional 997,472 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,565,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,527,000 after purchasing an additional 979,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 947,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,362,000 after purchasing an additional 918,170 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Svb Leerink raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.05.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,622,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,628.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.35 per share, for a total transaction of $663,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 136,900 shares of company stock worth $9,126,370. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.87. 230,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,853,652. The company has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.33. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $63.31 and a 52 week high of $100.23.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 198.18% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

