SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 192.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,704 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $24,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Southern by 1.8% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.9% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.36.

In other Southern news, CEO Mark A. Crosswhite sold 267,442 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $14,554,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,842,063.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,850 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $424,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,619.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 752,397 shares of company stock worth $41,381,702. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SO traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.02. 248,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,237,865. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

