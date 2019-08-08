SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 95,839 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,614 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $16,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the first quarter worth $25,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the first quarter worth $26,000. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in Raytheon in the first quarter worth $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon by 148.6% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Raytheon by 670.8% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Raytheon from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $216.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.80.

Raytheon stock traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.80. The company had a trading volume of 31,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,372. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $144.27 and a 12 month high of $210.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.44.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

In other news, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,514,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,397,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,773,463.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

