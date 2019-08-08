Shah Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB)

Shah Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE:DB) by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,639 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 202,229 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank accounts for approximately 0.7% of Shah Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Shah Capital Management’s holdings in Deutsche Bank were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 54.6% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 845,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 298,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank by 75.9% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 164,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 70,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DB traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,975,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,077,950. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.65. Deutsche Bank AG has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -768.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($2.03). The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank AG will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.53 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

