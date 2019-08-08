Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) PT Raised to $83.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SHAK. Longbow Research downgraded Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.80 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $85.24 on Tuesday. Shake Shack has a 1-year low of $40.67 and a 1-year high of $88.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.77 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,887,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,530.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 229,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $13,843,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,098,181 shares of company stock valued at $73,873,841 in the last three months. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 763,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Apertura Capital LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Apertura Capital LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Shake Shack by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Shake Shack by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 251,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.