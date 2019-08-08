Share (LON:SHRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Share (LON:SHRE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.10 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON SHRE remained flat at $GBX 31.50 ($0.41) on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 8,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,068. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.61. Share has a 12 month low of GBX 22.10 ($0.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 38 ($0.50).

In related news, insider Gareth Thomas sold 66,610 shares of Share stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43), for a total transaction of £21,981.30 ($28,722.46).

About Share

Share plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in stockbroking related activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Share Centre and Sharefunds. The Share Centre division offers trading, stockbroking, and custodian services to retail investors. It also provides and administrates execution-only and advisory trading accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pension plans, child trust fund accounts, junior individual savings accounts, share incentive plans, investment club share accounts, and enterprise investment scheme portfolios to private investors.

