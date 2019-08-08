SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Receives “Buy” Rating from National Securities

National Securities restated their buy rating on shares of SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

SHSP has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of SharpSpring from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens began coverage on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SharpSpring from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SharpSpring from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SharpSpring presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.33.

Shares of SHSP traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.93. 108,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,243. SharpSpring has a fifty-two week low of $8.48 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $95.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.12.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 63.38% and a negative net margin of 52.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SharpSpring will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SharpSpring news, CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $442,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Travis Whitton sold 21,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $315,131.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,106,027 shares of company stock valued at $25,930,744 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHSP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SharpSpring by 60.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 519,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 195,534 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 87.8% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 206,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 96,478 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 68.0% in the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 121,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the first quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation solution for small and mid-size businesses. It markets and sells its products and services through sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc in December 2015.

