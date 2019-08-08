Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Director Sells $261,306.57 in Stock

Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total value of $261,306.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,903.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $512.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $477.14. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $355.28 and a 52 week high of $523.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.73 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 24.1% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHW. ValuEngine upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $526.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $487.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $513.37.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.