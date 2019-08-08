Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 633 ($8.27) price objective (down from GBX 635 ($8.30)) on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank restated a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 925 ($12.09) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 660.27 ($8.63).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 627.40 ($8.20) on Monday. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 596.40 ($7.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 727.90 ($9.51). The firm has a market capitalization of $127.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 658.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

