Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €83.22 ($96.77).

Get Siltronic alerts:

WAF traded up €1.26 ($1.47) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €61.82 ($71.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,716 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €64.48. Siltronic has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.