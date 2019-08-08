Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Benchmark

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Benchmark from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 73.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of SBGI stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $46.17. The company had a trading volume of 129,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $66.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $771.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.48 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 2,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $106,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 13,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.58, for a total value of $749,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,345. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 626,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,099,000 after buying an additional 273,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,274,000 after purchasing an additional 317,424 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 937,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,080,000 after purchasing an additional 355,804 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,587,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

