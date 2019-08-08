Skylands Capital LLC Has $6.56 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Skylands Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,525 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,075 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials comprises about 0.9% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $6,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.93, for a total transaction of $696,589.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,802.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 11,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.66, for a total value of $2,734,839.84. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 158,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,713,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,869 shares of company stock worth $3,622,433 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $4.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $249.15. The company had a trading volume of 325,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,018. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.86. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $252.08. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.07). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.22 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.37.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

