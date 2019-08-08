Skylands Capital LLC Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA)

Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charah Solutions Inc (NYSE:CHRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 331,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000. Skylands Capital LLC owned 1.12% of Charah Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Charah Solutions by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 90,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in Charah Solutions by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Charah Solutions by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Charah Solutions by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Charah Solutions by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHRA. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Charah Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

NYSE:CHRA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.68. Charah Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $8.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $144.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of -0.29.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $163.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charah Solutions Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charah Solutions Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.