Skylands Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 21.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 516,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,950 shares during the quarter. Bloomin’ Brands comprises approximately 1.3% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $9,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,085.2% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.78. The stock had a trading volume of 76,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,107. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.23. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 113.33% and a net margin of 2.62%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLMN shares. ValuEngine lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

