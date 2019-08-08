Skylands Capital LLC Sells 8,675 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,675 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 2.4% of Skylands Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $17,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 24,279 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,849,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon bought 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $100,548.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $619,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 target price on Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.83.

NSC stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,886. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $138.65 and a 52-week high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.54%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

