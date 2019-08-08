Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) Insider Cal Henderson Sells 1,500 Shares

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) insider Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $44,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 26th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $50,670.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $50,730.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $48,840.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $47,985.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $50,955.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $51,735.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $50,940.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $53,175.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $52,695.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $53,535.00.

Shares of WORK traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $30.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,576,214. Slack has a 12-month low of $29.10 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Slack in the second quarter worth $1,625,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Slack in the second quarter worth $118,808,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in Slack in the second quarter worth $1,425,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Slack in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Slack in the second quarter worth $11,803,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.40 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

