SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Receives $23.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

SMBK has been the topic of several analyst reports. FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. BidaskClub lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SmartFinancial during the second quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 519.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 356.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 194.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMBK traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $20.77. 256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,681. SmartFinancial has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $286.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SmartFinancial will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

