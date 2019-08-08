SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 1,097 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,355 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in VF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,345,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $725,312,000 after acquiring an additional 31,471 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in VF by 8.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $583,406,000 after acquiring an additional 543,434 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 159,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in VF by 24.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,838,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,709,000 after acquiring an additional 558,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in VF by 5.0% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,378,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,704,000 after acquiring an additional 112,192 shares during the last quarter.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on VF to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on VF from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 target price on VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on VF from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. VF has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

VFC stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,739. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $97.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $883,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,679,721.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

