SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 313 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9,850.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 850,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 841,904 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,216,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 913.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 215,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 194,195 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,252,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,719,000 after purchasing an additional 188,693 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.95. 15,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,646. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.26.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Article: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.