SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 490 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 9.3% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 125,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 249,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 31.9% during the first quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 68,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 16,536 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 918,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,831,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,245,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,553,000 after buying an additional 242,141 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,353.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.78. 2,651,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,751,242. The company has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.