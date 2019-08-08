Social Activity Token Price Down 7.7% Over Last Week (SAT)

Social Activity Token (CURRENCY:SAT) traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, Social Activity Token has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Social Activity Token has a market capitalization of $121,385.00 and $143.00 worth of Social Activity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Activity Token token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quant (QNT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00073897 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00360654 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008305 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000065 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006045 BTC.

Social Activity Token Token Profile

Social Activity Token is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Social Activity Token’s total supply is 470,763,467 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,967,463 tokens. Social Activity Token’s official message board is medium.com/@sphereofficial. Social Activity Token’s official website is sphere.social. Social Activity Token’s official Twitter account is @sandblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Social Activity Token

Social Activity Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Activity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Activity Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Social Activity Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

