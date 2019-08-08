Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Issues Earnings Results

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The information services provider reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.28, RTT News reports. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $474.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sohu.com updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $-0.8–0.55 EPS and its Q3 guidance to ($0.80-0.55) EPS.

Sohu.com stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.65. 7,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,712. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $382.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.49. Sohu.com has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SOHU. BidaskClub lowered Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 16.7% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 53.8% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Sohu.com during the second quarter worth $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 40.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Sohu.com by 21,794.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

