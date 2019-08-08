Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) Given Buy Rating at Maxim Group

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $18.50 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.38% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “2Q19 net investment income (NII) of $0.35/share matched SUNS’ $0.35 dividend, with help from the waiver of $0.06 of management and incentive fees. NAV per share was stable (down 0.4%). Our price target of $18.50 equates to 1.13x NAV (same as previously), inline with best-in-class BDCs. SUNS is our top BDC pick, especially for retail investors, based on its track record and its credit risk profile.””

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

SUNS stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,966. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $270.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Solar Senior Capital has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $17.56.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 million. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 35.76% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, analysts expect that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solar Senior Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Solar Senior Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 276.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Solar Senior Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Solar Senior Capital by 293.8% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 19.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

