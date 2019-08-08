Somerville Kurt F Sells 1,200 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Somerville Kurt F lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.24.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares in the company, valued at $21,588,536.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,014,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,757,002. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.86 and a twelve month high of $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.29. The stock has a market cap of $205.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

