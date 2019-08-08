Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average Following Insider Selling

Shares of Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and traded as high as $2.47. Sono-Tek shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 1,300 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Joseph Riemer sold 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $55,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 10,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $28,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,812 shares of company stock valued at $95,490 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sono-Tek Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.