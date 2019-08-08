Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

SRNE stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 134,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,889. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $277.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.34.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,323.09% and a negative return on equity of 102.94%. The company had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 947,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 546,298 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $941,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,566,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,158,000 after acquiring an additional 95,416 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 60,260 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 25,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.