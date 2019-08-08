Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE SWN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.91. 944,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,536,592. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $6.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 1.87, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWN. Morgan Stanley set a $2.00 target price on Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $2.50 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.83 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

