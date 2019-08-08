SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 65.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,377 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 24,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 20,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 21,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $107.39 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.76 and a twelve month high of $109.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.51.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.