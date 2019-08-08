SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $9,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $263.34. The stock had a trading volume of 227,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,554,497. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.66. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $216.97 and a 1 year high of $273.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

