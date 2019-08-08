SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Stelac Advisory Services LLC

Stelac Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,095 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Live Your Vision LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 263.5% in the first quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 81.8% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 800.0% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $47,000.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,587,973. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $111.06 and a fifty-two week high of $142.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.68.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

