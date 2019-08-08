Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Receives GBX 2,597.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,597.50 ($33.94).

Several research firms have weighed in on SXS. Numis Securities raised shares of Spectris to an “add” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Spectris to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Spectris to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Shares of SXS stock traded up GBX 42 ($0.55) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,382 ($31.13). The stock had a trading volume of 211,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,694.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.68. Spectris has a 12 month low of GBX 1,924.50 ($25.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,932 ($38.31).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21.90 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Spectris’s payout ratio is currently 1.50%.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

