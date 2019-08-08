SPINDLE Market Cap Hits $2.22 Million (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $18.94, $5.60 and $24.68. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $21,975.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.56 or 0.00892513 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00027557 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00234607 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006753 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003932 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002825 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,210,529,996 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone.

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $33.94, $18.94, $32.15, $24.68, $24.43, $7.50, $5.60, $10.39, $20.33, $13.77 and $51.55. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.