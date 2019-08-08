Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $95.25

Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 95.25 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 100.70 ($1.32), with a volume of 546179 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.25 ($1.26).

SPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Monday. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 163 ($2.13) price objective (down from GBX 280 ($3.66)) on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 127.78 ($1.67).

The stock has a market cap of $403.89 million and a P/E ratio of 35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 114.05.

About Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

