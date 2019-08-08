Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,686 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 273 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SPLK. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $162.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.27.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $266,431.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,201,876.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 4,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total transaction of $534,488.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,554,198.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,685. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $124.39 on Thursday. Splunk Inc has a 12 month low of $83.69 and a 12 month high of $143.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.23 and a beta of 2.02.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.92 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

